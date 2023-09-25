ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Marion man has pleaded guilty to trafficking pounds of methamphetamine from Georgia into Southwest Virginia, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

A release from the DOJ states Brian Cory Hoover, 34, pleaded guilty in federal court to “one count of conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute as well as distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one additional count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.”

Hoover would transport up to 10 pounds of meth from Atlanta to Southwest Virginia two times a month since 2021, according to the DOJ. The narcotics brought to the region were then distributed through the area by Hoover and co-conspirators, four of whom have already pleaded guilty in federal court as well.

According to the release, Hoover was located by law enforcement in Mexico in June. He had reportedly fled Virginia and the country after authorities learned of his activities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia reports Hoover faces 25-30 years at his sentencing.

Hoover’s case was investigated by several federal, state and local agencies, including the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department and the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.