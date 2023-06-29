GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting at Greeneville officers and escaping jail, according to prosecutors.

Joseph Dale Hale, 31, of Greeneville, was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 300 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for Eastern District of Tennessee.

As part of a plea agreement, Hale pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and escape from custody while confined for a felony offense.

Authorities said Hale shot at Greeneville police officers after a police chase in July 2021. That pursuit began after he was identified as the driver of a stolen vehicle, the release states. Just over two months later, he escaped from the Greene County jail but was captured after a brief manhunt.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Clifton Corker found Hale to be an “armed career criminal” based on his criminal history.