ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty to targeting teenage boys by using social media platforms Snapchat and Grindr, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents revealed that Jonathan Avery Shumate, 53, of Warrensville, lured the teens by offering vapes and vaping materials in exchange for explicit photos and videos and oral sex from 16- and 17-year-old boys.

In addition to the online communication, Shumate is accused of driving to Oak Hill Academy in Grayson County to deliver the vaping supplies and also offered to perform “oral sex for the juveniles while requesting that they perform oral sex for him,” the release stated.

Shumate faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison at his sentencing scheduled on June 21. A federal district court will determine the sentence.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Ashe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.