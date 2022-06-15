GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A jury convicted a Kingsport man of distributing, possessing and receiving child porn involving a minor under 12 years old, according to the Department of Justice on Wednesday.

Evidence presented during the three-day trial showed that Gary Lynn Hammonds, 53, had over 1,000 videos and images of child pornography on a laptop and several external hard drives in his home, a release stated.

The investigation launched in 2018 when a Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Internet Crime Against Children (ICAC) investigator found that an internet user had used a peer-to-peer file-sharing platform to share illegal content.

When the HCSO informed the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), police obtained a search warrant on July 20, 2018 and seized several devices from Hammonds’ home.

The resources used to work this case stemmed from the Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice began in May 2006 to combat the epidemic of child sex crimes.

In addition to the HCSO and KPD, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations assisted during the investigation. For more information about PSC, click here.