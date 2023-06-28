GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man was convicted of supplying fentanyl that resulted in a woman’s death in 2020, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

A release from the DOJ states that a jury convicted Terrance Lamont Hines, Jr., 41, after a four-day trial in the United States District Court in Greeneville. Hines was convicted on the following charges:

Conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl resulting in death

Possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl with intent to distribute

3 counts of distribution of a quantity of fentanyl

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Hines’s charges stem from the December 2020 death of a 52-year-old Kingsport woman. The DOJ reports evidence presented during the trial revealed that Hines sold fentanyl to other co-defendants, which was eventually supplied to the victim.

In July 2021, a search warrant was executed at Hines’s apartment and a music studio he reportedly used as a “hub for his drug trafficking,” according to the release. Authorities reportedly recovered two firearms and more than 100 grams of fentanyl.

Hines was already a convicted felon at the time those search warrants were executed and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

According to the release, co-defendants Robin Hutchins, Adam Presnell and Shaina Lanford all previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in relation to the Kingsport woman’s death.

Hines is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 30. The DOJ reports he faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years for conspiring to distribute fentanyl resulting in death. He also could face life in prison if the court determines he “has the prior qualifying felony drug trafficking conviction filed as a notice of enhancement in the indictment.”