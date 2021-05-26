DOJ: Greene County man sentenced to 10 years for felony possession of ammo

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Midway man is facing an additional 10-year prison sentence for possessing ammunition in connection to a 2018 attempted murder charge.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, Justin Robert Feagins, 29, was indicted by a grand jury in 2019 and pleaded guilty to the charge.

The investigation was led by the Rogersville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. According to the report, the investigation linked a spent .380 bullet casing to Feagins.

The release says the indictment is due in part to Project Safe Neighborhoods, a national initiative designed to encourage law enforcement agencies to pursue gun offenses and to “ensure that criminals who commit gun crime face tough sentences.”

Feagins was sentenced to 10 years by Judge J. Ronnie Greer, senior United States judge for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville.