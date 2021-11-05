DOJ: Elizabethton man sentenced to more than 17 years after pleading guilty to distributing child porn

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 210 months in prison after investigators found thousands of images of child pornography on his computer in 2019.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) states James Catoe, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography. Catoe will have to submit to lifetime supervised release after his imprisonment by registering with the state sex offender registry and complying with other orders.

The DOJ reports that a search warrant was executed at Catoe’s home in November 2019 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and federal investigators there was child porn being downloaded at the home.

“During the search, over 11,000 images of child pornography were found on Catoe’s computer and cellular phone,” the release states.

The release states Catoe admitted to possessing the images and videos and told investigators he had been downloading and viewing them for “some time.” Catoe also said he had been distributing child pornography to hundreds of people for a year.

The DOJ also reports Catoe admitted to exchanging illicit photos with a 14-year-old girl.