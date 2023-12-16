WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A California man who reportedly conspired with others to supply fentanyl to residents in Southwest Virginia through the mail has been sentenced to 42 months in federal prison.

A release from the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia said Jorge Efrain Perez, 25, of Anaheim, California, pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced this week. He was charged with one count of conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Perez is one of three people sentenced for supplying thousands of pressed pills containing fentanyl to Paul Mason Perkins, Aaron Stidham, Austin Jeremiah Lane, Cheyenne Cassie Carico and others, all drug dealers in Southwest Virginia.

The release said Perkins and Stidham used apps like Snapchat and Instagram to purchase the laced pills from Perez and his co-conspirators, Alexander Ortiz and Destiny Raeann Perez.

The pills were then mailed to Perkins’ Big Stone Gap, Virginia address, and he, along with Carico and Lane, distributed the illicit substance throughout Wise County, according to the release.

The release said the drug operation was the cause of two teenage overdoses in Southwest Virginia in November of 2021. Lane and Carico reportedly “sold pills to a 17-year-old female they knew from school who subsequently overdosed and was hospitalized later that night after ingesting those pills. On the same night, an 18-year-old male was also hospitalized due to a drug overdose,” the release states.

Officials said evidence showed Jorge Perez’s debit card was used over 150 times to mail illicit packages to Virginia.