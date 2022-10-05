FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the release from the Department of Justice, on October 5, Michael Shane Moore, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee was sentenced to 264 months, or 22 years, in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.

Officers with the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department located a stolen vehicle at the motel and then reportedly saw Moore exit the motel and get into the stolen vehicle, according to the plea agreement. Officers then detained Moore and through the investigation, found him in possession of 95 grams of methamphetamine, $1,528 in U.S. currency and a .45 caliber pistol.

Judge Corker found Moore to be a career offender based on his previous criminal history. According to the United States Sentencing Commission, a career offender is “someone who commits a crime of violence or a controlled substance offense after two prior felony convictions for those crimes.”

After his release, Moore will reportedly be supervised for five years.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Bristol Tennessee Police Department investigated the case, which was a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). The program is designed to bring together law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, states the release.