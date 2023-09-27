BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia man pleaded guilty to numerous drug and firearm charges after police reportedly found approximately 100 firearms at his home.

According to a release from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Zachary Stout, 26, of Bristol, Virginia pleaded guilty to the following charges.

One count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine

One count of possession with the intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine

One count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

On April 19, 2022 law enforcement conducted a search warrant at the Bristol, Virginia residence of Robert Hockett. During the search, court documents state authorities found over 1,600 grams of “nearly pure” methamphetamine, 135 grams of heroin, 40 pills of fentanyl, $28,000 in cash, firearms, ammunition and two cell phones.

Investigators also reportedly learned that Hockett was being supplied methamphetamine from Tyshawn Blackwell and Stout.

On July 27, 2023, law enforcement found over 30 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, four cell phones and approximately 100 firearms, many of which were loaded, at Stout’s Bristol, Virginia residence, the DOJ stated. Various high-capacity magazines and ammunition were also found during the search.

Stout faces a sentence of at least ten years.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bristol, Virginia Police Department conducted the investigation.