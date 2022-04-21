ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An Abingdon man has been sentenced to 210 months in federal prison on Thursday for possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

Ralph Allen Phillips Jr., 62, was the target of an investigation that revealed he had been selling meth in multi-ounce quantities in the Southwest Virginia area for around two and a half years before he graduated to trafficking over a pound of meth every two weeks, according to the release.

Court documents reveal that law enforcement had conducted several controlled purchases of meth from Phillips early in 2021.

In addition, a search warrant was executed on Phillips’s house by federal agents which turned up one pound of meth and $40,000 in cash in his bedroom safe. According to the release, some of the cash found in the safe had the same serial numbers as the cash used in the controlled purchases.

Agents also found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun, an additional several thousand dollars in cash, more meth and drug paraphernalia.

A plea agreement stipulates that Phillips forfeits $44,550 in cash, the 9mm handgun, ammunition and four motorcycles, according to the DOJ.