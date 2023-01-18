ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Seven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in an operation to bring heroin and methamphetamine into East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), states that following people were charged and arrested after the four-count indictment was returned:

Robert Earl Warr, 32, of Detroit, Michigan

David Edward Farmer, 56, of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee

John Joel Foster, 50, of Lee County, Virginia

Robert Lee Jenkins, 25, of Detroit, Michigan

Ray Anthony McSwain, 28, of Detroit, Michigan

Garrett Lee Teffeteller, 42, of Townsend, Tennessee

Darin Ken Thomas, 38, of Kodak, Tennessee

The DOJ reports the seven suspects each played a role in the alleged “large-scale heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy,” which brought drugs from Michigan into the region.

According to the release, Warr, Jenkins, Farmer, Foster and Teffeteller are each charged with conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. Warr, Jenkins, McSwain, Farmer and Thomas are each charged with one count of conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin.

Additionally, Farmer and Thomas are charged with one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“According to court documents, the co-conspirators operated in Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee from approximately September 2021 through September of 2022,” the release states.

Warr, Jenkins and McSwain are accused of traveling from Michigan to Tennessee in order to acquire “large quantities” of heroin and meth, which were then sold throughout the multi-state region.

The case was investigated by federal and state agencies, as well as local sheriff’s offices in both states.