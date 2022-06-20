KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County man recently accused of stabbing two men in a Kingsport IHOP has had his trial delayed for more than two years on multiple violent charges, Sullivan County court records show.

In 2020, Sullivan County authorities filed several charges against Aaron Elijah Hopson, 40, including five counts of domestic assault. All five charges were bound over to a Grand Jury from Sullivan County General Sessions Court, moving Hopson’s case to the county’s Circuit Criminal Court.

On Aug. 14, 2020, court records show Hopson appeared before Judge James Goodwin for a domestic assault charge initially filed in February of that year. To date, court proceedings have consisted of 10 separate continuances granted by Judge Goodwin, and eight announcement hearings without further development.

For four other domestic assault charges from a different February 2020 case, Hopson appeared before Goodwin in September of 2021. After four continuances and one case reschedule, court documents show Hopson has not yet entered a plea.

Court records list Spivey, King & Spivey as Hopson’s primary representation in the case that has been granted 10 continuances. No other representation has been listed.

On Feb. 25, 2020, one day after Hopson allegedly committed four counts of domestic assault, he was released from jail on a $30,000 surety bond.

On June 17, 2020, Hopson was released from jail on his own recognizance for a new single domestic violence charge, meaning he was not required to pay the $1,000 bond set by the court unless he failed to appear at scheduled hearings.

On Aug. 30, 2020, Hopson was released on a $10,000 surety bond in connection to harassment charges.

Hopson allegedly stabbed two men Saturday, leaving both hospitalized in unknown condition. He is set to appear in court on his previous charges at 9 a.m. June 23 in Sullivan County Circuit Criminal Court. Documents detailing the IHOP incident have not yet been released.