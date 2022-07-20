SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a federal affidavit, undercover officers allege that a former Sullivan County corrections officer told them explicit details about prior sex acts with a child before he tried to meet with them for other acts.

According to the document filed on July 8, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officers conducting a “dark web” sting operation came into contact with a man identified as John Allan Biggins.

Biggins, who was a Sullivan County corrections officer at the time of the contact, allegedly reached out to an account managed by Homeland Security posing as an adult with access to a minor.

Biggins allegedly said hello before describing past sex acts with a child from the ages of 8 to 12.

After moving from the “dark web” site to another application, the affidavit states that Biggins continued to describe the acts to officers before speaking about a fictional 4-year-old mentioned by the undercover account.

Undercover officers with Homeland Security say they conversed with Biggins from June 14 to July 8, and that during the conversations, he allegedly made plans to travel and meet with the fictional adult at a predetermined location.

When he arrived at the location — a hotel in Hendersonville, North Carolina — the affidavit says he further discussed past incidents with another child. When he left with the undercover officer to go to a nearby vehicle, he was arrested without incident. When searching Biggins, officers say they found a loaded handgun.

According to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Biggins was immediately fired from his position as a corrections officer when his supervisors were made aware of his arrest.