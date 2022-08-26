Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Court records show that Brandon Clay Carrier, a person of interest in a Carter County death investigation stemming from possible human remains found in a burned car on Tuesday, faced prior domestic assault charges and was released from jail in May after multiple probation violations.

According to public records from Carter County Criminal Court, Carrier pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, theft of property over $1,000 and theft of property over $2,500 in late 2019.

Brandon Clay Carrier (Photo/CCSO)

Over the next three years, Carrier picked up three separate violation of probation convictions, according to court records. After each of those, Carrier spent stints in jail after arrests on multiple dates:

Nov. 13, 2019

Jan. 3, 2021

April 11, 2022

According to those same records, an order for Carrier’s release was filed on May 9, 2022. Roughly four months later, Carrier is now a person of interest in a death investigation, and the family of Shannon Isaacs — Carrier’s wife of just over a month, according to family members — say she hasn’t come home since Tuesday.

Additionally, an assistant district attorney from the District 1 DA’s office told News Channel 11 that Carrier faced a prior domestic assault charge against a former spouse that was dismissed in 2015. According to officials within the DA’s office, Carrier was required to prove that he attended an anger management course as part of the dismissal.

In a Friday update, Carter County Sheriff’s Office officials said investigators are still searching for Carrier as a person of interest. Another probation violation was filed on Aug. 24, which CCSO officials said is not connected to the investigation.

You can find Carrier’s description below:

Sex: Male

Race: White

Age: 40

Height: 6′ 1″

Eyes: Green

Weight: 150 pounds

Hair: Brown

Anyone with information on Carrier’s whereabouts is encouraged to call investigators at 423-542-1845.