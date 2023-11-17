UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi man was arrested after police report finding explosives, guns and drugs in his home Tuesday.

A press release from the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office states neighbors of McDaniel Grant called authorities to report explosions, gunfire, conflicts and aggressive behavior at his home on Campbell Park Lane.

An investigation began, which led to deputies executing a search warrant at Grant’s home. Deputies reported finding the following after searching the home:

2 improvised explosive devices

10 firearms

Methamphetamine

Drug paraphernalia

A Johnson City Police Department team specializing in neutralizing explosive devices was called, and the explosives were secured. The sheriff’s office states assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Department of Homeland Security has also been requested.

Grant, 48, was charged with ten counts of unlawful possession of firearms by a convicted felon, two counts of unlawful possession of an explosive device and possession of methamphetamine.

The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office expects more search warrants will be issued for electronic devices found in Grant’s home.

“Grant was out on bond for previous charges resulting from an alleged assault on a neighbor, a motion was filed by the District Attorney to revoke, which was granted by General Session Court Judge Mitch Manuel,” the release states.

Grant was placed on a $100,000 bond for the charges stemming from the search. As of Friday, Grant remained in the sheriff’s office’s custody.