Deputies: Intoxicated woman in broken-down vehicle arrested for driving under the influence, failed to complete sobriety test

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hawkins County deputies arrested a Rogersville woman Tuesday night after she failed to complete a sobriety test.

Deputies said in a police report that they responded to a call about a broken-down vehicle with two intoxicated women inside on Highway 346 in Surgoinsville.

Upon arrival, deputies addressed the driver, Leslie Mullins, 32, 272 Campbell Drive, and noted that she had trouble focusing and didn’t know where she was, according to the report. Mullins told authorities that the axel broke on the van she was driving.

The passenger told deputies that Mullins pulled into a gas station to buy drugs and a glass pipe, the report said, and that Mullins was acting like she was “under the influence.” The passenger told deputies that Mullins began speeding on the wrong side of the road and that she asked Mullins to pull over several times, according to the report.

The report said Mullins told offers there wasn’t anything illegal in the van, but officers found two bags they believed to be marijuana during a search and two glass pipes “generally used to smoke meth” along with a cut straw and two empty baggies.

Deputies asked Mullins about the marijuana, to which she said the marijuana was hers but the meth was not, according to the report. The report notes that deputies didn’t find any meth in the vehicle.

Mullins couldn’t complete a field sobriety test “because of (her) condition,” and Mullins consented to a blood test before deputies booked her in the Hawkins County jail.

Mullins is charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked drivers license, possession of schedule VI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges in general sessions court on Thursday.