GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Deputies with the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a woman Sunday after reportedly finding a meth lab and “marijuana grow operation” in a home.

A WCSO release says deputies responded to a 911 call for a possible domestic abuse in the 100 block of Horseshoe Circle. When they arrived, deputies heard a woman’s screams inside and kicked in the front door to enter.

The WCSO reports Suzanne Walker, 57, of Gray, was found alone in the home. Deputies reportedly removed Walker and began a search to find an assailant.

While the home was searched, deputies found a “false wall hiding a marijuana grow operation,” according to the WCSO.

The sheriff’s office reports a soda bottle with a funnel and tube was found that contained a “milky white substance used for manufacturing methamphetamine.” Deputies found numerous other bottles that appeared to be used for the same purpose, the release states.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was contacted in order to take over the meth lab clean-up.

Walker was charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, manufacturing a controlled substance and manufacturing methamphetamine. She was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and placed on a $21,000 bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

The WCSO reports an assailant was not found at the home.