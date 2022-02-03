Deputies arrest 3 after Washington Co. burglary

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were arrested after allegedly breaking into a home in Jonesborough.

According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were called to a burglary in the 100 block of Crockett Road. The release states three people were found inside the home when police arrived.

The sheriff’s office reports the following people were arrested and charged with one count of aggravated burglary:

  • Jennifer Laughren, 41, of Johnson City
  • Terry Savage, 44, of Johnson City
  • Spencer Mullins, 22, of Elizabethton
Savage was also served an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. The WCSO reports all three were booked on a $5,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

