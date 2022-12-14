GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A fugitive from Delaware suspected of trying to kill a man in a stabbing was arrested in Bulls Gap, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

A release from the U.S. Marshals stated that David E. Jennings, Jr., 50, was arrested on Oasis Road in Bulls Gap Wednesday morning. Jennings was reportedly wanted out of Kent County, Delaware on charges of assault in the first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jennings had allegedly attempted to kill a man in Delaware by stabbing him several times. The release states an arrest warrant for Jennings was obtained by Delaware authorities in August 2021.

Following his arrest in Bulls Gap, Jennings was transported to the Greene County Jail to await extradition back to Delaware.

Multiple agencies aided the U.S. Marshals Service in apprehending Jennings, including the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

“Jennings is a known dangerous individual with a significant criminal history record,” said David Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee. “It took a significant amount of coordination and planning to safely effect his arrest. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all the agencies and officers involved in this apprehension, particularly the help and support of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.”

Jolley added in the release that additional charges against Jennings are expected, as police found a “large amount of drugs and a number of firearms” during a search after his arrest.