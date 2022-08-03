NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police captured a suspect accused of stabbing two women to death and injuring a third in Nashville Tuesday morning.

Two women were stabbed at an apartment complex on Elm Hill Pike around 11:15 a.m.

Metro Police spokesperson Don Aaron said John Donaldson stabbed his mother, Jacqueline Pritchett, 56, to death at the apartment. He is also accused of stabbing his sister-in-law, Genell Stewart-Tuggle, 29, while she was protecting two children who were in the home. Stewart-Tuggle was critically injured and is being treated at the hospital. The children, Donaldson’s nephew and niece, were not harmed.

Investigators said he then stole his mother’s car and drove it to his brother’s home on Hickorydale Drive off Lebanon Pike, the residence of his brother, sister-in-law, and another niece.

Police said he kicked in the door and fatally stabbed his sister-in-law, Jasmine Donaldson, 32, to death. Her body was found around noon. A seven-year-old girl was inside the home at the time and was not harmed.

“It’s a hell of a note on National Night Out against crime,” said Aaron.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Aaron said 32-year-old Donaldson was apprehended late Tuesday afternoon by an undercover team at the Best Western on White Bridge Pike in West Nashville.

Police said while they are still investigating a motive, Donaldson was told to stay away from his mother’s apartment prior to the attack.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

John Donaldson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

John Donaldson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Composite image of John Donaldson

After his arrest, Donaldson was taken to a hospital for treatment of a laceration on one of his hands. He was injured during one of the attacks, according to police. Police have arrest warrants charging him with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

John Donaldson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

John Donaldson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)



Metro police said he has a criminal past. In 2019, he was convicted of domestic assault against his girlfriend as well as assault against a first responder and aggravated burglary. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Previously, he was convicted of robbery in 2017 and sentenced to three years in prison.