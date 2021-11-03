Damascus woman arrested on burglary, assault charges after allegedly kicking deputy

Note: The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office stated that the bruising of the suspect visible in her mugshot was not a result of her arrest. According to the sheriff’s office, she told authorities she had received the bruises days earlier.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A woman is facing several charges after she allegedly kicked a deputy in the chest outside of his home, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCVSO).

A post from WCVSO states deputies were called to a home Fisher Hollow Road on Monday, Nov. 1. When they arrived, authorities found the resident of the home outside.

The resident was identified as a fellow deputy with the sheriff’s office. At the time of arrival, the deputy was speaking with a woman who was inside the home.

According to the post, the woman originally said her name was Tammy Vanhoose and left the house “in an angry demeanor.”

WCVSO reports that after leaving the house, the suspect kicked the resident, who is also a deputy, in the chest.

Responding deputies learned that the woman’s actual name was Tammy Thomas. WCVSO reports that Thomas appeared to be “heavily intoxicated and verbally abusive” when speaking with authorities.

Thomas, 56, was charged with the following:

Statutory Burglary

Simple Assault

Destruction of Property

She was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail following the incident. The sheriff’s office reports Thomas was still being held in the jail as of Wednesday afternoon.