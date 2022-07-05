JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman identified as Amanda Starr Buck, 41, will spend 11 years in prison after taking a plea deal in relation to a 2019 meth charge.

A release from the First District Attorney General’s Office revealed that Buck met a police informant on July 18, 2019, before driving them to Heritage Mobile Home Park and selling them a quarter ounce of methamphetamine.

She will serve her sentence at the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Buck’s criminal history involving other felonies would have required her to serve up to 30 years if convicted at trial, the release states.

No further information surrounding the case was released.