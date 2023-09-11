WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been found guilty of several offenses in Washington County, Tennessee, including aggravated rape.

According to a release from the office of First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, Jonathan Louis Nelson, 34, was found guilty as indicted on multiple charges after a three-day trial.

Those charges include:

Aggravated kidnapping

Rape

Aggravated rape (3 counts)

Aggravated assault

Nelson’s case was prosecuted by the district attorney’s office Special Victims Unit.

Nelson is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Dec. 4. He faces a minimum of 15-25 years at 100%, the release states.