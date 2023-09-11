WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been found guilty of several offenses in Washington County, Tennessee, including aggravated rape.
According to a release from the office of First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, Jonathan Louis Nelson, 34, was found guilty as indicted on multiple charges after a three-day trial.
Those charges include:
- Aggravated kidnapping
- Rape
- Aggravated rape (3 counts)
- Aggravated assault
Nelson’s case was prosecuted by the district attorney’s office Special Victims Unit.
Nelson is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Dec. 4. He faces a minimum of 15-25 years at 100%, the release states.