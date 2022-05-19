CATER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men facing methamphetamine trafficking charges in Northeast Tennessee pleaded guilty and will serve time, according to First Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin.

A release from the district attorney general’s office states that Fabian Miller, 32, entered a guilty plea to the charge of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine (300 grams or more) with intent to sell or deliver. Miller entered the plea Thursday in Carter County Criminal Court.

The release states Miller will serve 15 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC). In 2019, Miller was among the 43 people charged in Operation Sundown, a joint investigation conducted by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Elizabethton Police Department. Operation Sundown targeted meth trafficking within the county and initially resulted in more than 50 arrests, officials said in 2019.

Baldwin reports that investigations into Miller found that he “was a major source of methamphetamine for the central sellers in Carter County.”

In Washington County Criminal Court, another man entered a guilty plea on several charges. Bobby Hensley, Jr., 49, was charged by the Johnson City Police Department in 2020.

According to the release, Hensley pleaded guilty to selling meth to an undercover informant in September 2020, possessing meth with intent to sell and unlawfully possessing a gun as a felon. The last two charges occurred in April 2020.

The release states Hensley was sentenced to serve 12 years in TDOC’s custody.