JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been convicted of sexual offenses against a teenager by a Johnson County jury.

A release from the office of First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney states Anthony Lawrence Johnson was found guilty of “multiple sexual offenses involving a sixteen-year-old child in July 2021.”

Johnson was 60 years old when the offenses took place, according to the release.

Johnson was found guilty on the following charges:

Rape

Sexual battery by authority figure (3 counts)

Statutory rape by an authority figure

Aggravated statutory rape

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 5, 2024. According to Finney’s office, Johnson faces 8-30 years for the rape count.

The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Leon Marshall and Ryann Jeffers.