JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been convicted of sexual offenses against a teenager by a Johnson County jury.
A release from the office of First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney states Anthony Lawrence Johnson was found guilty of “multiple sexual offenses involving a sixteen-year-old child in July 2021.”
Johnson was 60 years old when the offenses took place, according to the release.
Johnson was found guilty on the following charges:
- Rape
- Sexual battery by authority figure (3 counts)
- Statutory rape by an authority figure
- Aggravated statutory rape
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 5, 2024. According to Finney’s office, Johnson faces 8-30 years for the rape count.
The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Leon Marshall and Ryann Jeffers.