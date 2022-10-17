ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson’s son pleaded guilty on Oct. 13, 2022, to four counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery, according to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong with the 3rd Judicial District.

Documents filed in Hawkins County Criminal Court identify Brandon Lewis Lawson as the accused, but other identifiers, such as age, relationship to alleged victims and victim age were not specified.

The court documents indicate that the four counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery spanned across two years in 2018 and 2020, including alleged incidents in March and August 2018 as well as April and December 2020.

All counts of attempted aggravated sexual battery are described as an offense that involves “knowingly and unlawfully attempting to have unlawful sexual contact that would have caused bodily injury to the victim…” The four alleged crimes all happened in Hawkins County.

While Lawson was sentenced to 20 years for the crimes, he will serve one year in a local jail and must be on the sex offender registry for life, according to Armstrong and court documents.

Armstrong said Assistant District Attorney Cecil Mills prosecuted the case.

News Channel 11 has requested a mugshot and continues to work to obtain more information. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.