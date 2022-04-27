GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A minor accused of killing a grandmother and her 7-year-old grandson will appear in a detention hearing in May, according to the 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong.

Assistant Public Defender Todd Estes is representing the juvenile, Armstrong revealed to News Channel 11. The district attorney general also said that prosecutors have filed to transfer the minor to adult court.

That transfer hearing will be set during the detention hearing in May. An exact date was not released.

On Tuesday, News Channel 11 obtained documents that detailed the Sunday night incident at a Chuckey home. Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputies found 59-year-old Sherry Cole and 7-year-old Jessie Allen dead at 11:45 p.m.

Officers noticed “puddles of blood” next to a parked car and bloody tools at the scene, according to the case narrative authored by a deputy who responded to the scene, and police took a juvenile into custody. It is unclear what charges the suspect faces as of Wednesday morning.