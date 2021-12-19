Court Records: JC domestic assault suspect previously arrested for 2020 assault, trespassing

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County officials have confirmed that a Johnson City man arrested on Saturday also faces prior charges of domestic assault within the same jurisdiction.

According to Washington County Courthouse records, charges of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Trespass were filed against Logan R. McDavid on July 7, 2021 in connection to a Nov. 2020 incident where police allege he punched his ex-girlfriend in the head.

According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), the victim was treated for a concussion.

McDavid was released on a $6,000 bond according to Washington County Court records, and is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 7, 2022.

McDavid’s plea deadline was previously set for Sept. 17 before he was granted a continuance twice.

Washington County Detention Center officials also confirmed with News Channel 11 that McDavid was previously taken into custody in connection to a February violation of an order of protection and restraining order.

McDavid’s most recent charges of aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment stem from a December 2021 incident in which police allege McDavid chased his ex-girlfriend in a vehicle around the Boones Creek area.

According to a press release from JCPD, McDavid allegedly drove his vehicle in front of the victim’s before using the brake in an attempt to stop her as well as stopping his vehicle sideways across the road, stopping all traffic.

According to the report, multiple 911 callers said McDavid nearly caused several accidents during the altercation.

According to Washington County Detention Center officials, McDavid was released after posting a $16,000 bond.

Persons close to McDavid confirmed he runs a TikTok account where he offers advice about relationships, religion and parenting.

This is an ongoing story, details will be updated as they become available.