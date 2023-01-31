RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A child at the center of a Russell County child abuse investigation had to have part of his leg amputated due to apparent frostbite, according to a criminal complaint.

The document, filed in Russell County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, details the charge of child abuse and neglect faced by Rebecca Bremner. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced on Jan. 19 that Bremner and Michael Parks, both of Castlewood, were each facing the same charge. The sheriff’s office provided no further details at the time except the locations of their arrests and that Parks was awaiting extradition from North Carolina.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigator with the RCSO stated that a male juvenile was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be “severe frostbite to his lower extremities.” The child’s feet were reportedly black and bore other discolorations.

The investigator stated in the complaint that an amputation below the knee was performed on the child after he arrived at the hospital.

Bremner reportedly told the investigator that the child “had been living in a box trailer on the residence property for a couple of months, which had three heaters inside,” the complaint states. The investigator reported that Bremner claimed the juvenile was given cereal and toaster pastries for breakfast, along with snacks and burgers or spaghetti for meals.

The complaint states that Bremner told the RCSO that the trailer did not have any windows, and when the trailer’s back door shuts, it cannot be exited. She reportedly claimed there was another “regular door” to the trailer.

The document claims Bremner said the child had a toilet in the trailer that was changed “about twice a week,” and the juvenile was reportedly given a bath in an outdoor hot tub.

Child abuse and neglect is a Class 4 felony in the Commonwealth of Virginia, according to an arrest warrant for Bremner provided to News Channel 11.

Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots told News Channel 11 on Tuesday that Bremner was being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. Her next court date is set for Feb. 10.

On Monday, Jan. 30, the RCSO issued a release related to the investigation. The sheriff’s office said it was monitoring the property where Bremner was arrested, where more than 40 dogs had been left. The RCSO stated it was working with other agencies to monitor the animal situation.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Stoots for the latest on Parks’ extradition process.