JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is facing charges of aggravated assault and theft after allegedly firing a gun in a home, threatening a mother and stealing items from a vehicle months before.

According to affidavits filed in Washington County General Sessions Court, warrants were obtained for the arrest of Michael J. Necessary, 19, on charges including five counts of aggravated assault, one count of burglary of a motor vehicle and one count of theft over $1,000.

An affidavit stated that on June 12, officers responded to a report of shots fired and a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Grande Avenue Extension in Johnson City. A neighbor reportedly told police arguing, yelling and gunshots were heard from a neighboring home.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a female victim and her 17-year-old son. The victim told police that Necessary stayed the night at her residence, which he did from time to time due to being friends with her son, the affidavit stated.

Necessary allegedly accused the victim of stealing $100 from him and an argument ensued, leading to him producing a handgun while demanding the victim give him the money, the court documents report.

The victim reportedly sent her three youngest children to the neighbor’s house before Necessary continued to make demands, then fired 2-3 shots out a bedroom window into the backyard, within close proximity of another residence.

Officers also found two backpacks belonging to Necessary that contained various bank cards, IDs and Social Security cards belonging to multiple people, the affidavit stated. Two of those cards belonged to a woman who had filed a police report on April 24 regarding several items that were reportedly stolen from her vehicle.

According to a Johnson City Police Department arrest record, Necessary was arrested on July 27 at 3 a.m. on the aggravated assault and theft charges.