GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three suspects, all of whom were juveniles at the time of their arrests, who have been charged in relation to the alleged 2022 murder of a Greeneville man have been identified in court records.

The Greeneville Police Department previously reported that two victims were found early on Oct. 30, 2022 with gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of Old Asheville Highway. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them, 22-year-old Juan Tauscher, died due to his injuries.

On Nov. 9, Greeneville police reported three juveniles had been arrested after an investigation into the homicide. At the time of their arrests, their identities were withheld due to their ages.

On Friday, Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong confirmed all three had been transferred from juvenile court to criminal court.

In April 2023, court documents filed in Greene County identify Tyler Adams and Edward Houser as suspects in Tauscher’s murder. The third suspect, identified in documents as Christopher Nance, faces multiple charges as an accessory to the crimes.

Judge-signed court orders dated April 11, 2023 transferred Adams and Houser from juvenile court to criminal court. It lists their charges as two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, attempted murder and especially aggravated burglary.

The transfer orders for both Adams and Houser state their bonds were set at $500,000. Adams was transferred from a juvenile detention facility to the Greene County Detention Center on April 13 with the stipulation that he be kept separate from the adult inmates. The court found that it was in the best interest of Houser, however, for him to remain at the Knox County Detention Center, as of April 11.

According to court documents, Nance appeared as a witness during a transfer hearing for Adams and Houser. After he had testified for roughly an hour and a half, the court took a recess during which Adams and Houser agreed to waive their right to the remainder of the hearing.

Another transfer order dated March 15, 2023 states Christopher Nance has been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, two counts of accessory to especially aggravated burglary, two counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault and accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Nance was also transferred to Greene County Criminal Court from juvenile court. Documents state Nance was to be held separately from adults at the Greene County Detention Center. His bond as of March 17 was set at $5,000.

As of Friday, the administration at the Greene County Detention Center confirmed that Adams was still being held at the facility. Nance was not at the detention center as of Friday.