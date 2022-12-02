GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sixteen-year-old Jordan Michael Allen, a Greene County teen accused of killing his little brother and grandmother with a hammer in April, allegedly planned the attack just hours before authorities found the bodies of 7-year-old Jessie Allen and 59-year-old Sherry Cole in pools of blood.

Court documents obtained by News Channel 11 detail alleged statements Jordan Allen made to detectives about the suspected double homicide. According to authorities, Allen said he began to plan “to kill [the victims] earlier that same afternoon.”

Officers responded to the grisly scene at the 7100 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road late Sunday night on April 24. They found Jessie and Cole dead with trauma to their heads.

“[Jordan Allen] admitted to hitting the victim in the head multiple times with a hammer,” reads a petition filed in Greene County Tennessee Juvenile Court on April 25. The case has since been bounded over to Greene County Criminal Court, and Allen will be tried as an adult.

In a psychological evaluation requested by Allen’s public defender and conducted by Frontier Health psychologists, Allen was found to be competent enough to stand trial. The report also specified that at the time of the alleged crime, Allen was not experiencing severe mental illness.

Jordan Michael Allen (Photo: Greene County Sheriff’s Department)

News Channel 11 obtained a mugshot of the juvenile suspect and chose to publish the image due to the violent nature of the alleged crimes.

Allen was supposed to appear for arraignment on Nov. 30; however, his arraignment has since been pushed back to Jan. 13, 2023, at 9 a.m. in Greene County Criminal Court.

A spokesperson with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said Allen is incarcerated at the county detention center.