BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The suspect in a Bristol, Virginia shooting Thursday allegedly shot both victims in the head, court documents provided to News Channel 11 reveal.

A criminal complaint against Wynston Scott Rhinehart, 25, states that officers were called to the 100 block of Harvey Lane on around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 after getting reports that two men had been shot.

Police found two brothers “each with gunshot wounds to their heads,” the complaint filed in Bristol General District Court reads.

A Nissan four-door vehicle, believed to have been driven by one of the victims, was found parked on Harvey Lane near the site of the shooting, and a white 2006 Landrover vehicle was parked behind it. Police report that the Nissan’s passenger door was open, and the radio was still playing when they arrived.

A witness told officers that she had seen the male suspect, matching Rhinehart’s description, fire a gunshot at one of the victims, who fell to the ground afterward.

The keys to the Landrover were on the ground by one of the victims. The complaint states that the license plate on the Landrover revealed it was registered to Rhinehart.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) previously reported both men were transported to the hospital, and one of the victims, 29-year-old Christopher Carter, died as a result of his injuries. The other victim was last reported to be in critical care.

The BVPD reported on Saturday that Rhinehart had been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony. At the time, he was being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

On Monday, Rhinehart appeared in court to be arraigned on his charges. He was returned to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail afterward and was still being held without bond as of Monday afternoon.