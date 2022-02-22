WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man arrested in Johnson City on an attempted murder charge had previously tried to kill his mother, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint filed in the Wise County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court states that on Saturday, Feb. 19, officers with the Big Stone Gap Police Department responded to a call about a stabbing. The 911 caller said that Austin Fisher, 28, had stabbed his mother.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found Fisher’s mother “lying in a pool of blood at the base of the stairs.” The victim had several other injuries, according to court documents.

Fisher, who was at the home when officers arrived, was also injured and covered in blood. The complaint states that there were multiple family members at the scene who witnessed the attempted murder. They reportedly were woken up when they heard the victim calling for help and found Fisher attacking her.

One witness was able to get Fisher off of the victim while another called 911 for help.

He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding, the complaint states.

Fisher was arrested at the Johnson City Medical Center on Monday when the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) was notified that he had warrants for his arrest and was being discharged. The JCPD took Fisher into custody and additionally charged him with evading arrest.

Fisher was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was being held without bond as of Monday.