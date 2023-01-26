WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The two escaped inmates at the center of an ongoing Washington County, Virginia manhunt have a checkered past with law enforcement, including two murder convictions and a multi-state escape attempt that left other alleged escapees dead.

Albert Ricketson

Albert Ricketson (Photo/SWVARJA)

Albert Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon, was arrested by the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) in August 2020. At the time of his arrest, Ricketson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said in a Thursday release that Ricketson was convicted of murder in the double homicide.

The Peaceful Valley Road scene where Ricketson murdered two people. Photo: WJHL (2020)

Ricketson was arrested after deputies responded to the 14000 block of Peaceful Valley Road in August 2020. When they arrived, authorities reported finding Ricketson near the front door with a handgun. He reportedly complied with demands to drop the weapon and was taken into custody.

The WCSO reported two victims were found dead with gunshot wounds inside. They were identified as Misty Dawn Bishop, of Bristol, Virginia and Trevor Alexander Sweat, of Bristol, Tennessee.

Johnny Shane Brown

Johnny Shane Brown (Photo/SWVARJA)

Johnny Shane Brown, 51, was a resident of Rogersville, Tennessee before being charged with domestic assault, harassment, violation of an order of protection and aggravated stalking before being booked into the Sullivan County Jail.

In the early morning of Feb. 4, 2022, Brown and two alleged accomplices escaped Sullivan County custody, reportedly through the jail’s HVAC system.

After their escape, Brown and co. allegedly led authorities on a multi-state manhunt before both Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver were found dead at the end of a pursuit. Brown continued to evade authorities until he was discovered and arrested in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Several agencies participated in the inmates’ apprehension, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals Service. Brown was facing federal charges at the time of his second alleged escape in Southwest Virginia.

Police have release the following description of the two:

Albert Ricketson – 212 lbs, 5’8″ tall with brown hair.

Johnny Shane Brown – 182 lbs, 5’11” tall with grey hair.

According to a press release from the WCSO, Brown and Ricketson are believed to be driving a gold Cadillac SUV with the license plate UDZ-6049 and rear damage.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.