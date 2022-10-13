CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County man who was previously convicted in the death of his elderly neighbor is now slated to face another trial on sex crimes with a child.

According to Carter County Court officials, Chad Benfield’s charge of sexual exploitation of a minor and 177 counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor will be decided after a March 28-29 jury trial. Benfield’s trial was initially set for mid-November.

Prosecutors filed a motion to amend Benfield’s indictment on Monday, but Carter County Court officials said a new indictment has not been provided yet.