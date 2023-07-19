Courtesy of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former treasurer for the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department has been indicted for theft after an investigation found that she allegedly misappropriated more than $20,000 from the department’s account.

A release from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office states that Misty Taylor was indicted on one count of theft over $10,000 but less than $60,000.

According to the Comptroller’s Office, Taylor is accused of misappropriating $20,241.67 from the fire department’s bank account between November 2019 and August 2022. The release states that during that time frame, she allegedly made 78 transfers from Sunnyside VFD’s account to she and her husband’s personal joint account.

Taylor’s husband reportedly served as the department’s fire chief during that time, but the Comptroller’s Office stated that the transfers were made without his knowledge.

Taylor and her husband both resigned from their positions in September 2022, according to the release.

Investigators report that Taylor claimed she borrowed the money intending to pay it back. During the investigation, the Comptroller’s Office reported identified transfers from her account back to the fire department that totaled $13,594.05.

According to the Comptroller’s Office, that still left $6,647.62 due to the Sunnyside VFD.

Taylor was indicted in July 2023 by a Greene County grand jury.

In addition, the Comptroller’s Office found that the fire department reportedly approved the payment of Taylor and her family’s monthly cell phone bills with the expectation that she reimburse the department. Investigators were not able to confirm if she ever did reimburse the Sunnyside VFD for those payments, the release states.

Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower stated that his office also found the volunteer fire department had not complied with state law regarding the approval of games of chance.

“Volunteer fire departments should have some basic internal controls in place to safeguard money and other assets,” Mumpower said in the release. “These controls should include separating financial duties between multiple people, reviewing and reconciling bank statements, and requiring two signatures on checks.”

The entire investigative report is available online. The investigation was conducted in conjunction with the District Attorney General’s Office of the Third Judicial District.