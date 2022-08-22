Mayor, other city officials also misused city personnel and assets for personal use

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Church Hill’s former court clerk stole at least $2,941 from the city using a scheme the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office (TCO) says the city’s leadership must take steps to prevent in the future.

An investigative report from TCO also found that the city’s mayor, Dennis Deal, misused city property and had city employees perform private work for him.

Stacy Mayes, who spent more than six years working in her role before resigning in November 2021, was charged Aug. 15 by a Hawkins County grand jury with one count of theft over $2,500 for alleged thefts that occurred between March 24, 2021 and Oct. 4, 2021.

Stacy Mayes, former Church Hill court clerk, is charged with theft of more than $2,500 for allegedly stealing from city funds. (Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office)

The TCO investigative report says Mayes misappropriated city funds by using the same official receipt for multiple transactions.

That method “allowed her to remove cash from her collection drawer equal to the amount of the initial receipt and still balance her collection drawer at the end of the day,” the report states.

As an example, the report says in March 2021, Mayes issued the same receipt for two collections. One was a $3 cash copy fee, which did get deposited into a city bank account. The other, a $150 cash traffic citation, “was not deposited into a city bank account but rather used by Mayes for her personal benefit,” the report states.

Mayes, who was responsible for reconciling daily cash collections and making deposits for the police department, reportedly confessed to investigators that she had been taking city collections and using cash for her personal benefit.

The investigation also found that cash of at least $192 was unaccounted for in Mayes’s office, though it couldn’t attribute that amount to Mayes “since multiple personnel had access to the cash,” the report said.

“The city must take steps to ensure it is retaining adequate documentation for purchases, securing cash, and providing the necessary oversight to ensure policies are followed and city property is safeguarded,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a statement.