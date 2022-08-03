KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police investigation is underway at a northeast Knoxville business after multiple shots were fired at its storefront and police witnessed a compact SUV had collided into it before fleeing early Wednesday morning.

(Photo: WATE)

According to the Knoxville Police Department, around 5:45 a.m. a KPD officer saw a gray compact SUV that was backed into the glass front door of Urban Power, which is located in the 2700 block of Whittle Springs Road. A report states that as the KPD officer approached the business, the SUV took off and traveled north on Whittle Springs Road and the officer did not pursue the vehicle out of safety concerns for area residents.

Once the officer returned to the business, they found that the suspect or suspects had fired multiple shots into the front of the business. No injuries were reported.

Officers were initially unable to contact the keyholder of the business at the time the report was made.