WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Coeburn, Virginia man was arrested on several drug charges Tuesday, according to the commonwealth attorney’s office.

A release from the office states that Rodney Allen Pickett, 49, was found and arrested after a search warrant was conducted at a home in the Banner section of Coeburn.

According to the release, the Coeburn Police Department went to the home last week to serve Pickett with an arrest warrant for an assault and battery charge. While at the home, police reportedly saw evidence of “criminal activity in plain view.”

Pickett was charged with the following:

Maintaining a common nuisance

2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm while distributing schedule 1 or 2 drugs

Possession with intent to distribute schedule 1 or 2 drugs

Possession of schedule 1 or 2 drugs (nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine)

Possession of schedule 1 or 2 drugs (mushrooms)

Failure to register a machine gun within 24 hours

Unlawful possession of a machine gun for aggressive purposes

Wise County Commonwealth Attorney Brett Hall and Coeburn Police Chief Scott Brooks credited officers for their work in the case.

Pickett is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon as of Wednesday while he awaits arraignment.