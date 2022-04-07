WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after police say they pursued him while he was driving a stolen vehicle in Washington County, Virginia.

A release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop after they saw a vehicle illegally pass another at the intersection of Lee Highway and Route 58. The driver, later identified as Brandon Fugate, reportedly eluded authorities and reached speeds of 80 mph or more.

Fugate, of Coeburn, was arrested after he got out of the vehicle once it had run out of gas, according to the release.

According to the WCSO, the vehicle Fugate had been driving was stolen from the parking lot of an emergency services agency but was “not an EMS vehicle.” That agency had reported a breaking and entering incident early Thursday, which the Coeburn Police Department is investigating.

Fugate has been charged with felony eluding, grand larceny of a vehicle, obstruction of justice, reckless driving and threatening to kill a law enforcement officer. The WCSO states he was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail and is being held without bond. A mugshot of Fugate was not yet available as of 5 p.m. Thursday.