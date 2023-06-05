JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three people have been detained by police after a search warrant was executed at a home in Johnson City Monday.

Cathy Ball, city manager of Johnson City, told News Channel 11 that the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) executed the search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of East Fairview Avenue.

Ball said the JCPD had detained three people connected to the home for questioning. One of those individuals was reportedly detained at the home, and Ball said the other two were detained in the parking lot of a nearby church.

Ball said that as of Monday evening, authorities could not confirm what investigation the warrant was related to.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene of the police search and will provide additional details as they become available.