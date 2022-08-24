CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report details accusations against a man who faces multiple charges.

Responding deputy Dustin Winter arrived at the 100 block of California Avenue on Aug. 18 and learned from witnesses that the male victim had been helping a friend move out of the residence when the suspect, identified as William Brent McCracken, 54, of Church Hill, allegedly threatened him with a hay spear.

“The victim stated that the suspect was on a tractor that had a hay spear attached to it,” Winter wrote in the report. “The suspect drove towards the victim and threatened to spear him and his truck with it.”

McCracken is also accused of “brandishing [a] stick and…[telling the victim] he would beat him with it,” the report states.

Winters left the scene after gathering statements from the victim and two other witnesses and soon found McCracken “up the road from the house.” The deputy handcuffed Winters, charging him with aggravated assault and retaliation for past action.

The responding deputy noted that as he transported McCracken to the jail, the suspect reportedly said “that he would not hit an officer while in uniform but when…off duty, it ‘is what it is,’ referring to me, the arresting officer,” Winters penned in the arrest report.

No other details were available in the arrest report.