JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Church Hill man was arrested on Saturday in Johnson City after he allegedly assaulted three people.

A release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) said Michael Cox is charged with domestic assault, aggravated assault and simple assault, as well as aggravated burglary following the incident at an apartment on Watauga Road.

A victim told police that Cox allegedly slapped her in the face twice and pushed her onto a bed during an argument, according to the release. A second victim said Cox broke a door and pushed his way into her bedroom, pinning the woman behind the door, the release states.

A third victim reportedly tried to intervene, when Cox allegedly choked him to the point he felt he was losing consciousness, according to the release.

Cox was arrested on a $17,000 bond and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.