JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after authorities say he fired a gun at several people during a dispute Monday.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) charged Taylor A. Trantham, 23 of Chuckey, with one count of aggravated domestic assault and two counts of aggravated assault.

Deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Keys Road on Monday regarding a domestic dispute. According to the WCSO, one victim was in the process of moving out of the home when Trantham fired four shots at three people outside of the home.

Trantham was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.