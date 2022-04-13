BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two residents of Sullivan County are being charged with felony aggravated child abuse and neglect.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Sarah Beth Black, 29, and Austin Hunter Cox, 31, were arrested and charged on April 12 after two children ages 2 and 12 were found living in their home, which was in unacceptable condition.

On April 11, detectives with the sheriff’s office were referred to the home by the Tennessee Department of Children Services regarding the welfare of children living at the home.

Upon examining the house, detectives report seeing “large” amounts of trash, dog feces and roaches on the floor of the house. They also found that the two-year-old was “saturated” in urine, scratches and matted hair, according to the SCSO.

There was also a foul odor coming from the house, which investigators believed was coming from the trash, feces and molded food inside the home.

The children were removed from the home by the Department of Children Services.

Both Black and Cox are being charged with one count of felony aggravated child abuse/ neglect in addition to one count of misdemeanor child abuse/neglect. The pair were arrested in Carter County with assistance from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and are currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail.

Black and Cox were each released on a $3,000 bond on Wednesday.