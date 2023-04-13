SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A child pornography investigation led to a Kingsport man’s arrest on Wednesday, April 12.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children referring to images of suspected child pornography reported on the instant messaging platform, Discord.

Information from the tip and an internet service provider reportedly led authorities to speak with Seth Bowser, 19, of Kingsport. An email and username used in the alleged incident belonged to Bowser, the SCSO stated.

Bowser was arrested on April 12 and charged with Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He is being held at the Sullivan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.