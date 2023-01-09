SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man was arrested after allegedly fleeing police and hiding in the attic of a Scott County home.

According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, officers were notified of a pursuit involving a white Jeep out of Hawkins County, heading into Scott County.

The vehicle then pulled into the driveway of an Emerald Valley Circle residence, and the driver, later identified as Aaron Grimes, reportedly fled into the attic of the home.

“Grimes refused to come down and he was finally taken into custody from the attic,” said Sheriff Edds.

Grimes was charged with eluding law enforcement, obstruction of justice, neglect/child abuse and driving without a license.

The vehicle reportedly averaged speeds of 100 in a 40 mph zone while fleeing police.