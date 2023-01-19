LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — Russell County authorities have charged a man and woman with child abuse.

Michael Park, 43 of Castlewood, was arrested in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Rebecca Bremmer, 32 of Castlewood, was arrested at her home on Thursday.

Both have been charged with one count of child abuse and neglect.

The sheriff’s office said the charges stemmed from an investigation that began on Jan. 12 when the agency received a call from the county Department of Social Services.

No other details were shared, but the sheriff’s office called the investigation “ongoing.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigation division.